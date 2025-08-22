’Israel’ Threatens to Destroy Gaza City If Hamas Rejects Its Impossible Terms

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel’s" so called "military affairs minister" Israel Katz threatened Friday to destroy Gaza City unless Hamas disarms and frees all captives, warning that “the gates of hell will open” until "Israel’s" conditions are met.

The threat comes as "Israel" prepares a major assault on Gaza City, home to nearly a million displaced civilians, despite UN appeals to halt the operation and aid groups warning of “unimaginable” starvation and destruction.

Katz said Gaza “will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” cities already devastated by "Israel’s" nearly two-year war.

The planned offensive involves up to 60,000 reservists and is expected to trigger mass displacement in an enclave where one in three children is malnourished.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he had ordered immediate talks to free captives “on terms acceptable to "Israel” while pushing ahead with the Gaza City invasion.

He has not responded to a ceasefire plan Hamas accepted this week, which calls for a 60-day truce, release of some captives and Palestinian prisoners, and a path toward ending the war.

The conflict began October 7, 2023, after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. "Israel’s" campaign has since killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and imposed a crippling blockade on food, fuel, and medicine.