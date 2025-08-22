Iran’s Army Chief Vows Even Stronger Response to Future Aggressors After ’Israeli’-US Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami has pledged that the country’s armed forces are prepared to deliver an even “more crushing” blow to any future aggressors, citing the lessons and achievements gained during the recent 12-day "Israeli"-US war on Iran.

In a message marking National Defense Industry Day, sent to Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Friday, Hatami said Iran’s defense sector has thrived on indigenous innovation and public support, first demonstrated during the 1980–88 Iraqi-imposed war and now reaffirmed in the June conflict.

He praised the “strategy of unity and cohesion under the wise leadership of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei,” along with the sacrifices of the armed forces and the Iranian people, which he said thwarted the enemy’s goals and secured victory despite a “sinister unholy alliance.”

Hatami honored the martyrs of the aggression and lauded defense industry experts for strengthening Iran’s self-reliance.

He vowed the Army is fully ready “to punish any malevolent aggressor and deliver a regret-inducing response,” while continuing to “take great strides using national capacities to reach higher peaks of power.”

The unprecedented June 13 assault, launched by "Israel" with U.S. support, killed over 1,064 Iranians, including senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also bombed three nuclear sites in what Tehran calls a flagrant violation of international law.

Iran’s retaliation targeted strategic sites inside the occupied territories and the U.S. al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar. By June 24, Iranian operations had forced an end to the war, underscoring its growing deterrence capabilities.