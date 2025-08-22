Hamas Khan Yunis Opt. Underscores ’Israel’s’ Struggling War Objectives

By Staff, Agencies

A surprise Hamas raid in Khan Yunis has cast fresh doubt on "Israel’s" war strategy in Gaza, with even retired "Israeli" generals admitting the Palestinian resistance is adapting and regaining strength despite months of devastating assaults.

On Wednesday, Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said its fighters ambushed "Israeli" forces southeast of Khan Yunis, destroying tanks, bombarding positions with mortars and explosives, and engaging troops in close-quarters combat inside residential areas.

A sniper reportedly killed a Merkava 4 tank commander during the operation.

Retired "Israeli" major general Israel Ziv told 103FM radio that the raid highlights Hamas’s resilience.

“What we are seeing is a new Hamas—recovering and reorganizing as a guerrilla force,” he said, according to "Maariv."

His comments echo a July assessment by retired general Yitzhak Brik, who argued that Hamas has rebuilt to its pre-war capacity, now fielding around 40,000 fighters.

Brik dismissed claims that Hamas had been crippled, noting it was never a conventional army and has retained its core combat capabilities.

The candid remarks reveal growing acknowledgment within "Israel" that its stated goals—eliminating Hamas and dismantling its military presence—remain unmet despite massive destruction and the near-total displacement of Gaza’s population.