Five Iranian Police Officers Perished in Sistan-Baluchestan Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian police reported that five officers were killed in an armed terrorist attack on a police patrol in the southeastern city of Iranshahr in the Sistan and Baluchistan Province.

According to the Fars news agency, gunmen opened fire on a police patrol in the Daman district of Iranshahr, killing several officers and wounding others, with the severity of injuries varying.

Meanwhile, the IRNA news agency reported that the attack took place at a checkpoint in the Daman area, adding that the assailants fled the scene afterwards.

The southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan is a frequent flashpoint for armed attacks against Iranian security forces.

This latest incident follows an announcement by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) just days ago, in which it reported having dismantled two terrorist cells in the province's north and south, killing five militants in the operations.

The IRGC explained that the operations, which were carried out separately, resulted in the death of five militants and the seizure of 25 kilograms of explosives and several bombs.