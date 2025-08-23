Larijani: No Talks Unless West Drops War Tactics

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy while warning that meaningful talks can only progress if the United States and Europe recognize that pressure and threats of war will not intimidate the Iranian nation.

In a recent interview with the website of Islamic Revolution Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Larijani emphasized that diplomacy remains a central tool for the Islamic Republic, but only when conducted in good faith.

“My advice has always been that Iran must never abandon diplomacy, because diplomacy itself is a tool,” he stated.

“The Islamic Revolution Leader has also asserted that the flag of negotiation must always be held in our hands. That is absolutely correct.”

Larijani, however, cautioned that negotiations cannot succeed if the West uses them as cover for hostile actions.

Iran’s mistrust of the US and its allies has deepened after an "Israeli" strike on June 13, followed by US bombings of safeguarded nuclear sites—despite ongoing Oman-mediated talks. Larijani said the West uses diplomacy as a mere tactic.

Larijani was clear about Iran’s red lines. “If you are seeking war, then go ahead. Whenever you regret it, come for negotiations,” he said.

He pointed out that Western rhetoric about pressuring Iran into surrender has already proven hollow. “In this war, they themselves realized that Iranians are not the kind to surrender,” he added.

Asked about Iran possibly leaving the NPT in case of increased pressure on the country, Larijani did not rule out the option. “This possibility has always existed,” he said.

“I’m not saying anyone will do it now, because this too must be approached with prudence... We are not pursuing a [nuclear] bomb, but the reality is that the NPT has brought us no benefit.”

He argued that what matters in the international arena is strength, not empty agreements.

He also criticized European efforts to revive the so-called “snapback” mechanism, describing it as a threat that undermines constructive engagement.

He said the European nations are effectively serving Washington’s agenda. “Their behavior is clear; they are carrying out part of America’s operation.”

The snapback would revive six UN resolutions, reimposing arms embargoes, asset freezes, and travel bans. Iran rejects it, saying Europe has no legal or moral right after failing to uphold the 2015 deal.

Larijani called Europe's stance legally flawed and biased, saying, they bomb our facilities yet push snapback on us—who really violated the deal? It’s a tragic misuse of international law.

He also pointed out procedural violations. “If you want to use the snapback mechanism, you cannot go straight to the [UN] Security Council. First, you submit your request, then a panel of experts, then ministers evaluate it. Yet they rushed directly to the Council,” Larijani explained.

Larijani argued that the logical way forward is through genuine dialogue, not pressure. “The reasonable path was to solve the issue through negotiation,” he said. “But they want to solve it through pressure — either the American way with bombings, or the European way with threats.”