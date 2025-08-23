Dutch FM Quits over Blocked “Israel” Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Dutch Foreign Minister Casper Veldkamp announced his resignation on Friday, blaming coalition partners for blocking his efforts to impose further sanctions and actions against "Israel".

In his resignation statement, Veldkamp noted that the government had "already taken significant steps," but added: "I felt resistance within the government against taking additional actions in response to what is happening in Gaza City and the occupied West Bank at this moment."

He concluded that he had lost hope of shifting this stance: "This is something that will not change in the coming months and years, and if my room for maneuver is this limited, I will go home and write my resignation letter," according to Dutch News.

Veldkamp resigned after a tense five-hour debate revealed deep Cabinet divisions, with BBB and VVD rejecting tougher action. Current Dutch measures only ban entry for extremist "Israeli" ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich.

Veldkamp’s resignation sparked a wider split, with four ministers and four state secretaries from his NSC party also stepping down, shaking the caretaker coalition’s stability.

Eric van der Burg of the VVD said he was "shocked by the resignation," while left-wing opposition parties expressed disappointment, accusing Veldkamp of failing to rally sufficient support to push his proposals through.

The Hague has grown more confrontational toward "Israel”, condemning West Bank settlements as illegal and, for the first time, listing "Israel" as a national security threat.

Beyond the EU, The Hague has hosted major "Red Line" pro-Palestinian protests, the largest in decades, signaling rising public demand for a tougher stance on “Israeli” aggression in Gaza.

Veldkamp resigned amid 23 months of relentless war on Gaza, with over 62,000 martyrs and 157,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.