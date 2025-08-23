Yemeni Missiles, Drones Hit Key “Israeli” Targets

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces [YAF] have fired a hypersonic ballistic missile and several armed drones past the "Israeli" occupation’s interception systems, hitting critical enemy targets in their latest pro-Palestinian operation.

The forces announced the achievements in a statement on Friday, identifying the targets as Ben Gurion, the entity’s busiest airport, a military target in the city of "Tel Aviv" and another vital location in the city of "Ashkelon", located 50 kilometers south of "Tel Aviv".

The airport was hit with a Palestine-2 missile, while the other targets were hit with explosive-laden drones, they noted.

The three operations “successfully achieved their goals,” with the one targeting the airport “causing great confusion among the ranks of the "Israeli" enemy, causing millions of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters, and suspending airport operations.”

Since October 2023, Yemeni forces have launched repeated strikes on sensitive "Israeli" targets in solidarity with Gaza, enforcing naval and aerial blockades by targeting ships bound for occupied Palestine and repeatedly striking Ben Gurion Airport.

Adding to their statement, the servicemen said they “appreciate and value the heroism and sacrifices” of Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza.

The fighters “set the finest examples of standing up to the nation's enemies, sacrificing themselves and everything they have, defending the nation's honor and dignity and rejecting the projects of encroachment and expansionist schemes,” the statement added.

“May the eyes of the cowards never sleep,” it noted, hoping that the regional Resistance Front’s collective pro-Palestinian operations continue to strike fear into the enemy.

As in their previous statements, the forces finally pledged to sustain their strikes as long as "Israel" kept up the war and its near-total siege of Gaza.