Iran’s Army Chief: Forces Ready to Crush Any Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami declared that the country’s armed forces stand fully prepared to deliver a crushing and regretful response to any aggression by the enemies.

Congratulating Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Defense Industry Day, General Hatami, in a message, praised the close cooperation between the Army and the Ministry of Defense in advancing Iran’s defensive capabilities.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic, under the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has achieved rapid and powerful progress in defense technology despite oppressive Western sanctions.

Quoting the Qur’anic verse, “And prepare against them whatever force you can, to strike fear into the enemy of Allah and your enemy” [Al-Anfal, 60], Hatami highlighted Iran’s reliance on domestic knowledge and indigenous defense products, saying that the nation will never wait for foreign approval to safeguard its independence and national security.

The commander highlighted Iran’s victories in the eight-year Sacred Defense and the recent 12-day war with the Zionist entity, emphasizing national unity, armed forces’ sacrifices, and popular resistance as key to defeating enemy plots.

“Today, the children of Iran’s proud nation in the Army are ready, as always, with full power and determination to punish any ill-intentioned aggressor with a more crushing and regretful response,” Iranian Army commander said.

He also honored the memory of martyrs of the defense industry, nuclear scientists, and fallen commanders, underlining that the Islamic Republic’s defense industry—born under sanctions and pressure—continues to stand as a pillar of sovereignty against the enemies.

Hatami reaffirmed that the Army, alongside the Ministry of Defense, will continue to take major steps toward greater progress and national strength, stressing that ultimate victory belongs to Iran with divine support.