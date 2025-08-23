Russia Ready to Adapt to Trump’s Ukraine Ideas

By Staff, Agencies

Moscow is open to several of Trump’s Ukraine peace proposals, but Zelensky has rejected every one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed in a Friday NBC News interview.

Trump put forward the initiatives following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week, Lavrov said.

“President Trump suggested after Anchorage several points which we share, and on some of them we agreed to show some flexibility,” Lavrov told NBC.

According to the top diplomat, Trump brought up the proposals in his meeting with Zelensky and some of his Western European backers in Washington on Monday.

Lavrov added that the Ukrainian leader has also refused to rescind “legislation prohibiting the Russian language.”

“Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda would be ready for a summit,” he said, but added that as things stand, “there is no meeting planned.”

Trump proposed a one-on-one meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders before a possible trilateral summit, urging Zelensky to “show some flexibility,” he told Fox News.

On Thursday, Lavrov said Kiev shows no interest in lasting peace, citing Zelensky aide Podoliak’s remarks that Ukraine aims to reclaim all territories and join a military alliance, even if not NATO.

According to Lavrov, these goals are at odds with the joint peace efforts being undertaken by Putin and Trump.

Moscow demands a peace deal addressing the conflict’s root causes, requiring Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and acceptance of new territorial realities.