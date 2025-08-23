Maduro: US Military Move Aims at Regime Change

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro slammed Washington’s deployment of three warships off his coast as a blatant move to force regime change disguised as a drug war crackdown.

Maduro denounced the move as “immoral, criminal, and illegal,” warning that such actions threaten regional peace and violate international law.

Addressing lawmakers on Friday, he emphasized that any aggression against one Latin American state constitutes an attack on all nations in the region.

At the XIII ALBA-TCP Summit, Cuban President Diaz-Canel strongly condemned the Trump administration’s latest actions against Venezuela.

Diaz-Canel condemned Washington’s actions as violations of international law, accusing the administration of defying the UN Charter and regional agreements against foreign intervention.

“The imperialism in its demonic offensive shows no intention of respecting the limits imposed by International Law,” he said, warning that such policies threaten global peace and stability.

He declared, “We join Nicolas, ALBA-TCP, and all peoples of the world in condemning this Trump administration aggression,” rejecting US claims linking Maduro to criminal groups as baseless and politically driven.

Referencing revolutionary figures Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, Diaz-Canel underscored the enduring legacy of regional solidarity and resistance to imperialism.