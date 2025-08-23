John Bolton’s Home Raided by FBI

By Staff, Agencies

The FBI raided John Bolton’s home and office Friday in a high-profile probe into classified document handling, multiple outlets reported.

Bolton, known for pushing regime change, served 18 months under Trump before his 2019 firing. Trump later harshly criticized him, calling Bolton a “nutjob” and a “biggest mistake.”

Trump has said that he knew nothing about the raids and only learned of them from television news.

FBI agents searched Bolton’s Bethesda home and DC office Friday morning, with footage showing them loading items into vehicles. Bolton was seen speaking with FBI agents in his office lobby.

The probe focuses on whether Bolton still holds classified documents, especially related to his 2020 memoir. The Trump DOJ tried to block the book over classified content, but a judge allowed its release, and Biden’s DOJ dropped the cases in 2021.

Bolton has not been detained and has not yet been charged, according to reports, and neither his spokesperson nor the White House reportedly have commented.

While the DOJ hasn’t officially commented, Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed justice on X. FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino emphasized that no one is above the law and corruption won’t be tolerated. Patel had labeled Bolton part of the “Deep State” in his 2023 book.

Bolton often clashed with Trump on foreign policy. This year, Trump revoked his security clearance and removed his security detail on his first day back in office.