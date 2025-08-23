“Israel” Strikes Defiant Lebanese Civilian at Border Town

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese civilian was martyred Friday in an "Israeli" drone strike targeting the southern border town of Ayta Al-Shaab, marking the latest fall to "Israeli" aggression.

The Lebanese Health Ministry later announced martyrdom of a citizen in the "Israeli" strike on the border town.

Local media identified the martyr as Mohammad Qassem.

Qassem was known earlier by his high resolve to stay in his hometown at the border with occupied Palestine, despite the continuous "Israeli" violations of the Lebanese sovereignty and the ceasefire which ended the brutal "Israeli" 66-day war on Lebanon in late 2024.

He was filmed earlier this year by local media to talk how he defied the "Israeli" attacks setting a tent and insisting to stay in Ayta Al-Shaab despite the destruction and the continuous aggression.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" strike reportedly targeted a prefabricated house in the border town of Maroun Al-Ras overnight Thursday-Friday.

The "Israeli" enemy continues to bomb Lebanon, mainly the country’s south, almost daily and maintains occupation over five posts along the southern border, in violation of a ceasefire deal.

According to the latest reports, two "Israeli" ground-to-ground missiles targeted a prefabricated chamber in DeirKifa town, South Lebanon, with no casualties recorded.

Despite the continuous "Israeli" attacks, the Lebanese Government approved earlier this month “objectives” of a US plan to disarm Hezbollah, yielding to US and "Israeli" pressures.