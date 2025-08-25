Hamas: Netanyahu Sabotaging Gaza Truce

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Hamas official has condemned "Israeli" prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to accept the mediators’ latest proposal for the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas Political Bureau member, Bassem Naim, said on Sunday that Netanyahu is deliberately stalling the Gaza peace talks to protect himself and his far-right cabinet, and to escalate the war on the people of Gaza.

He cited recent media reports indicating that "Israel" has rejected a partial deal with Hamas, saying "Tel Aviv" wants a comprehensive agreement with US backing.

Naim emphasized that Hamas has not received any official response to its latest truce offer, or any new proposal on a comprehensive deal.

He stressed that the movement has accepted multiple truce deals, including a recent one offered by the mediators in Cairo, but "Israel" has rejected all of them.

Naim condemned the United States’ unbridled support for "Israel", calling on Arab and Islamic countries to mount political, diplomatic, and economic pressure on "Israel".

Earlier in the day, Hamas said in a statement that Netanyahu's approval of the plan to occupy Gaza City confirms his determination to obstruct any ceasefire agreement.

"We agreed to a partial deal, while we also expressed readiness for a comprehensive one; HOWEVER, Netanyahu rejects all solutions," Hamas said.

This comes after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal, which met most of the demands outlined by "Israel" and its main backer, the US.

However, "Israel" immediately launched a new assault to seize Gaza City, home to nearly a million displaced civilians.

The new offensive took place despite urgent United Nations appeals to halt the operation amid what aid agencies describe as “unimaginable” levels of starvation and destruction.