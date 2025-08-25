“Israel” Renewed Aggression Targets Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has launched an aerial aggression targeting the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday, hitting the southeastern parts of the area with three airstrikes, according to reports.

The "Israeli" aggression reportedly targeted a petroleum product depot southeast of Sanaa belonging to the Yemeni Oil Corporation on Al-Sitteen Street, claiming and injuring several as they were filling up their cars at the station.

The Yemeni Oil Corporation also confirmed that the situation was stable and under control and reassured citizens, according to reports, who noted that the Yemeni air defenses had disrupted a squadron of "Israeli" warplanes, forcing them to leave the airspace.

Later, the Civil Defense Authority revealed that its crews were able to extinguish the fire in the area.

Speaking just outside the petrol station, the Yemeni Oil Corporation spokesperson, Essam Al-Mutawakel, said the fuel consumed by "Israeli" enemy aircraft to reach Yemen and target the fuel station exceeded by far the amount of fuel stored in the targeted station's tanks.

Moreover, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have again struck the central Haziz power station in Sanaa's southern Sanhan district, a facility that engineering crews had only just restored to service a week after it was disabled in a previous "Israeli" attack.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" Channel 14, citing sources, reported that the presidential palace in Sanaa was the focus of the aggression, but reports revealed that the presidential palace in Sanaa was previously bombed and has been abandoned for years.

In this context, Yemeni Health Ministry spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi reported that four civilians were martyred and 67 were injured in a near-final toll of the "Israeli" aggression on civilian and service facilities in Sanaa.

Sanaa's government denounced the “Israeli” airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

In a statement on Sunday, it stated that "Israeli" warplanes struck key civilian infrastructure in Yemen, including the Haziz power station and a fuel station, causing widespread power outages and disrupting daily life, the government said.

The statement condemned the attack as a blatant violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and a new war crime in “Israel’s” record, part of its US-backed campaign against the Arab and Islamic world.

It warned that “Israel” and Washington bear full responsibility for the strikes’ consequences, including casualties and infrastructure damage.

The government reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for Palestine, especially Gaza, vowing that “Israeli” bombardments won’t deter its stance.

“Supporting Palestine is a religious, national, and humanitarian duty; a red line that cannot be compromised,” the statement said.

Finally, the government stressed Yemen’s right, as a sovereign state, to defend its land and people, and to respond to “Israeli” attacks “with all necessary measures to safeguard national security.”

A Yemeni official condemned the attacks on civilian infrastructure as reckless, affirming that Yemen’s support and weapons to Gaza will continue despite any defenses.

The source emphasized that Yemen's military capabilities are continuously developing and that the “Israeli” occupation is spreading inaccurate information following Yemen's top-tier operations.

Yemen declared it has enforced a naval blockade on “Israel” and will expand operations across occupied Palestine, warning “Israeli criminals” to end aggression or face action beyond Lydd Airport.

The official said Ansarullah has a wide list of targets in occupied Palestine and that Yemen’s air defenses successfully repelled today’s attack.

The source stressed that Yemeni army operations impact the enemy’s security, economy, military, society, and infrastructure.