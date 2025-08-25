EU Slams US Sanctions on ICC As “Unacceptable”

By Staff, Agencies

The EU voiced “deep regret” over US sanctions on ICC officials after the arrest warrant for Netanyahu, calling the threats against the court “unacceptable.”

“The EU once again deeply regrets the decision to impose sanctions on the two deputy Prosecutors and on two judges of the ICC. This decision may impact the functioning of the Office of the Prosecutor and ongoing investigations,” Kallas said in a statement on Sunday.

She voiced the EU’s “firm” support to the ICC, vowing further “support and contribution” to ensure the protection of the Court and its staff against external pressures or threats.

“Attacks or threats against the Court, elected officials, personnel and those cooperating with the Court are not acceptable. The ICC must be able to work independently and impartially,” the statement said.

Kallas called on all states to ensure “full cooperation” with the ICC, “including by the prompt execution of outstanding arrest warrants, and to enter into voluntary agreements.”

“We are monitoring the implications of the executive order and will assess possible further steps,” she added.

On August 20, the US State Department announced new sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors in the ICC for engaging in efforts to prosecute US and "Israeli" citizens.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the ICC of being a “national security threat” and “an instrument of lawfare” against the US and "Israel".

The new sanctions target Kimberly Prost of Canada, Nicolas Guillou of France, Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji, and Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal.

The move is the latest in a pressure campaign against the ICC, which had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes in Gaza.

The court called the latest sanctions “a flagrant attack” on its independence and impartiality.

“They constitute also an affront against... the rules-based international order and, above all, millions of innocent victims across the world,” it added.

This latest round of sanctions comes after the US imposed similar restrictions on the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, along with four other judges earlier this year.