More Dutch Ministers Quit over Genocide in Gaza

More Dutch Ministers Quit over Genocide in Gaza
By Staff, Agencies

Reports mentioned that several Dutch cabinet ministers had resigned in protest against the government’s support for "Israel".

This has plunged the Netherlands into an unprecedented political crisis. As a key member of the European Union, the Netherlands has faced public pressure in recent months to take a tougher stance against "Israel’s" actions.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned last night after failing to secure cabinet support for further sanctions against "Israel" due to its military assault on Gaza.

According to Deutsche Welle, eight more ministers, including those of Social Affairs, Interior, Education, and Health, resigned soon after Veldkamp’s announcement.

Veldkamp said he resigned after failing to secure “meaningful measures” against "Israel" and facing resistance over existing sanctions.

Veldkamp pushed to ban far-right "Israeli" ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, canceled export permits for naval parts, and warned of Gaza’s worsening crisis and risks.

With his departure, the Netherlands is left without a foreign minister while the EU is reviewing security guarantees for Ukraine and continuing negotiations with the United States over tariffs.

Following his resignation, all ministers and state secretaries of the “New Social Contract” party resigned from the Dutch caretaker government in solidarity with Veldkamp.

The Dutch cabinet, formed June 3, 2025, is a caretaker government continuing until a new cabinet is sworn in.

