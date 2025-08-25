Gaza Hospitals Bombed, Journalists Among Martyrs

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have martyred at least 15 people, including four journalists serving international outlets, during back-to-back strikes against an overstretched hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Monday, “Israel” struck Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, then hit again as rescue teams rushed to aid wounded.

Resistance media identified four of the martyrs as Hussam al-Masri [Reuters], Mohammad Salama [Al Jazeera], Mariam Abu Daqa [The Independent Arabia, AP], and Moaz Abu Taha [NBC].

Photographer Hatem Khaled, al-Masri’s fellow Reuters contractor, was also wounded in the attacks.

Gaza’s media office said 244 journalists have been martyred since October 2023 amid "Israel’s" genocidal war on the Strip.

The office condemned the “systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists,” holding "Israel" as well as its main allies – the US, the UK, Germany, and France – responsible.

It also called for international action to protect journalists in the war-battered territory.

The martyrdoms came shortly after "Israel’s" targeted strike on Al Jazeera’s team in Gaza City, which claimed the lives of five media personnel, including heroic journalist Anas al-Sharif.

Until his martyrdom, Sharif tirelessly exposed the Palestinian plight shaped by “Israel” and the West through years of courageous struggle.

Gaza’s civil defense said firefighter Imad Abdel Hakim al-Shaer was martyred in Monday’s strikes, with seven others wounded in Khan Younis.

The attacks drew strong condemnation from international figures like UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who faces US sanctions for her outspoken criticism of the "Israeli" occupation entity.

“Scenes like this unfold every moment in Gaza, often unseen, largely undocumented. I beg STATES: How much more must be witnessed before you act to stop this carnage?” she asked in a post on X.

She advised the international community to break "Israel’s" near-total blockade of Gaza and slap it with an arms embargo and sanctions, while denouncing rescuers being claimed "in line of duty.”

Gaza’s health ministry has, meanwhile, reported numerous injuries.