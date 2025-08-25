- Home
Trump Calls for ABC and NBC to Lose Broadcast Licenses Over “Bias”
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump has demanded that ABC and NBC be stripped of their broadcasting licenses, accusing the two networks of extreme bias and unfair coverage.
In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump described the channels as “two of the absolute worst and most biased networks”.
He argued that they should either lose their licenses or pay “BIG” for what he called the privilege of using America’s valuable airwaves. The president has repeatedly labeled the outlets “political pawns” of the Democratic Party.
Trump’s feud with the networks has been fueled by recent controversies. In June, ABC dismissed veteran correspondent Terry Moran after he called Trump adviser Stephen Miller a “world-class hater”.
Earlier this year, the network agreed to pay $15 million to Trump’s presidential library to settle a defamation case linked to coverage of his sexual assault and defamation trial involving columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Other media companies have faced similar legal pressure. Last month, Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, paid $16 million in a settlement after Trump accused it of deceptively editing a 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the election campaign.
In July, Trump also sued Dow Jones and Rupert Murdoch, owners of the Wall Street Journal, over a report alleging he had once sent a birthday letter to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
