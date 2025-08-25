Sheikh Qassem: No Disarmament, No Concessions—Resistance Remains Lebanon’s Shield, Sovereignty Must Be Restored

By Fatima Haydar, Live Coverage

During the commemorative ceremony marking the one-week passing of the late scholar Sayyed Abbas Ali Al-Moussawi, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech honoring the scholar’s legacy.

Addressing attendees, His Eminence reflected on Sayyed Al-Moussawi’s pivotal religious and social roles, his commitment to national unity and his steadfast support for the Resistance, while also speaking on Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and the ongoing challenges posed by the apartheid “Israeli” entity and foreign interference.

Sheikh Qassem began his address highlighting the significant roles the late scholar Sayyed Abbas Ali Al-Moussawi played in Lebanon.

“Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi was a member of the Religious Authority of the Higher Islamic Shiite Council and a member of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars,” the Resistance leader noted, emphasizing his status as a unifying figure who actively supported the Resistance in Lebanon and across the region.

His Eminence also underscored the importance of marking the Prophet Mohammad’s [PBUH] birth anniversary, stating, “It is important for the Islamic world to show care and attention on this occasion”.

Turning to the legacy of Imam Musa Al-Sadr, the Hezbollah SG described him as “a leader of fundamental change” who “brought about a radical change in Lebanon and was truly the Imam of the Resistance”.

He further stressed Imam Sadr’s commitment to national unity: “The South stood in defense not only of Lebanon but on behalf of all Arabs,” and reaffirmed the pledge to remain under the banner of the Resistance.

Addressing Lebanon’s security achievements, the Secretary General recalled the Fajr Al-Joroud [Dawn of the Outskirts] Battle, describing it as “a joint victory carried out by the Lebanese Army alongside the Islamic Resistance”.

He praised the decisive leadership of President Michel Aoun, who launched the operation “despite heavy American pressure”, and highlighted the coordination under General Joseph Aoun.

His Eminence did not hesitate to criticize the “Israeli” entity’s actions, saying, “‘Israel’ bombed Yemen, but as usual, targeted civilians — ‘Israel’ is the pinnacle of criminality,” while acknowledging Yemen’s support for Gaza as “an exceptional stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza”.

Shifting focus to Lebanon’s internal situation, Sheikh Qassem stressed the urgent need to reclaim national sovereignty: “All our crises stem from the enemy, the occupation and American support for them”.

He urged the government to take responsibility for formulating a sovereignty plan, warning, “No stability or national progress can exist without it”.

He called for intensive sessions integrating diplomacy, military empowerment and a clear defensive strategy, and appealed to parties, movements and intellectuals to submit constructive proposals.

“This week must be set aside as a time when all forces and elites commit to submitting proposals that serve the demand for sovereignty,” he emphasized, adding, “Our government must act to restore sovereignty, and we should dedicate at least a week of unified effort under this guiding motto”.

Reflecting on the role of the Resistance, the Hezbollah SG highlighted its foundational purpose: “The Resistance is not merely a military force — it is people, families, faith, will and honor, rooted in the principles of dignity and sacrifice. It stands as the opposite of submission, reinforcing the national army rather than replacing it”.

He stressed that the Resistance emerged specifically to confront aggression against Lebanon and has successfully deterred “Israel” for seventeen years, noting, “Through the triad of army, people and Resistance, we achieved deterrence against ‘Israel’. What is the alternative if the Resistance does not continue — surrender to ‘Israel’?”

He reiterated, “The Resistance will remain a solid shield preventing ‘Israel’ from realizing its objectives. ‘Israel’ will neither be able to stay in Lebanon nor achieve its expansionist project through it”.

Addressing recent government decisions, His Eminence warned, “The government decision to strip the Resistance of its weapons is unconstitutional and was taken under ‘Israeli’ and American dictates. If this continues, the government cannot be trusted with Lebanon’s interests unless it reverses course — and retreat in this case is a virtue”.

He firmly declared, “We have the ability to confront ‘Israel’. The weapons that defend us against our enemy are non-negotiable. They represent our soul, our honor, our land and our dignity”.

The Resistance Leader added, “Anyone who seeks to remove our weapons is essentially trying to strip us of our spirit — and the world will witness our response”.

Finally, the Hezbollah SG appealed to the government to uphold commitments while holding the “Israeli” entity accountable: “Commit to what we agreed upon, government, and we will honor what you entrusted to us. At the same time, hold Israel accountable”.

His Eminence concluded his address with a call for courage and unity: “Be brave, stand firm and we will support you. Together, we will rebuild our nation”.