Hamas Blames Netanyahu for Ceasefire Delay

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Hamas official has condemned "Israeli" so-called prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to accept the mediators’ latest proposal for the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas Political Bureau member, Bassem Naim, said on Sunday that Netanyahu is deliberately stalling the Gaza talks to protect himself and his far-right cabinet, and to escalate the war on the people of Gaza.

He cited recent media reports indicating that "Israel" has rejected a partial deal with Hamas, saying "Tel Aviv" wants a comprehensive agreement with US backing.

Naim emphasized that Hamas has not received any official response to its latest truce offer, or any new proposal on a comprehensive deal.

He stressed that the movement has accepted multiple truce deals, including a recent one offered by the mediators in Cairo, but "Israel" has rejected all of them.

Naim condemned the United States’ unbridled support for "Israel", calling on Arab and Islamic countries to mount political, diplomatic, and economic pressure on the occupation entity.

Earlier, Hamas said in a statement that Netanyahu's approval of the plan to occupy Gaza City confirms his determination to obstruct any ceasefire agreement.

"We agreed to a partial deal, while we also expressed readiness for a comprehensive one; HOWEVER, Netanyahu rejects all solutions," Hamas said.

Despite Hamas accepting a ceasefire meeting most US–"Israeli" demands, "Israel" launched a new assault on Gaza City, defying UN pleas amid mass displacement and starvation.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi also said that a comprehensive deal to end "Israel’s" genocidal war on Gaza was possible, but Netanyahu was deliberately sabotaging negotiations and insisting on the continuation of the onslaught.