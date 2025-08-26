Tehran Rejects Trump’s Nuclear Allegation

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s accusations regarding the country’s peaceful nuclear program, saying they are outdated remarks made by an ordinary Iranian citizen.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei posted on X on Monday, referring to Trump’s recent media post in which he accused Iran of attempting to develop nuclear weapons.

Baghaei said this accusation was based on statements made years ago by an Iranian citizen, which have since been repeatedly rejected by high-ranking Iranian officials and even some American officials.

He stated that Trump’s claims are part of his efforts to justify the United States’ unlawful attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and to support "Israel’s" aggression against the country.

He also referenced a testimony from the US Director of National Intelligence, who affirmed that the intelligence community continues to assess that Iran is not attempting to build a nuclear weapon.

Baghaei pointed out that, in an effort to incriminate Iran, Trump overlooks the testimony of Tulsi Gabbard before Congress from March 2025 and instead relies on the personal analysis of an Iranian citizen from 2022.

Baghaei concluded that this approach exposes Trump's claims' political rather than factual basis.

Iranian officials maintain that the country is not seeking nuclear weapons in line with a religious decree issued by The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.