Trump: Gaza War Nearing End

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump claimed Monday that the ongoing war on Gaza will reach a “conclusive ending” within the next two to three weeks, despite signs that "Israel" is pressing ahead with a prolonged onslaught.

“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive, a conclusive ending,” Trump told reporters from the Oval Office.

Trump did not provide evidence or intelligence to support his timeline.

His comments come as "Israeli" forces are intensifying preparations for a ground offensive on Gaza City, even after Hamas agreed last week to a phased ceasefire proposal mediated by Arab states, a proposal that "Israel" has unsurprisingly not accepted.

Trump has frequently used similar two-week timelines to forecast the outcomes of major geopolitical developments, including the war in Ukraine, nuclear talks with Iran, and trade negotiations, many of which have failed to materialize.

“It’s a hard thing to say because they’ve been fighting for thousands of years. But I think we’re doing a very good job,” Trump said, hedging his forecast.

He added, “But it does have to end, but people can’t forget October 7,” referring to the events that marked the beginning of the current escalation.

When asked whether the US is actively working to end the war, Trump pointed to a “very serious diplomatic push,” before inviting Secretary of State Marco Rubio to elaborate.

Two Arab diplomats told The Times of "Israel" that Hamas had accepted the latest proposal before Trump’s August 18 statement, matching an earlier plan by Witkoff and Arab mediators.

Asked whether he had recently spoken with “Israeli” premiere Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump confirmed they remain in contact and referenced past cooperation against Iran’s nuclear program.

On Gaza’s confirmed famine, Trump said talks are ongoing but urged a swift resolution: “At some point, it’s going to get settled… You better get it settled soon.”

He added that the humanitarian toll is worsening, stating, “Between the hunger and all the other problems, worse than hunger, death, pure death, people being killed.”

Trump claimed the US gave $60 million in Gaza aid, but the State Department says it’s $30 million, with only half transferred so far to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation