IOF Gunfire Claims Life of Palestinian Detainee

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority announced the martyrdom of 20-year-old Musab Abdul-Munim Al-Eida.

According to reports, he was severely wounded as "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF] stormed the Tel Rumeida neighborhood of al-Khalil last week, and opened live fire.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society [PPS] and the Palestinian Authority's Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement that Eida was pronounced martyred at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the occupied city of Al-Quds on Monday.

The groups stated that the Palestinian youth was shot by IOF on August 21 and subsequently detained. His detention at "Israel’s" "Ofer" Prison in the West Bank was extended the previous day despite his critical condition.

The two institutions described the shooting as an attempted field execution, similar to the targeting of other Palestinians who were later martyred.

They added that Eida’s martyrdom is part of the ongoing pattern of "Israeli" crimes, including extrajudicial killings, which have escalated during the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Other Palestinian prisoners' advocacy groups also said Eida’s martyrdom highlights the extreme abuses Palestinians endure in "Israeli" prisons, where systematic torture has expanded beyond conventional definitions.

They noted that every aspect of prison life has been altered into a tool of abuse, starting from the moment of arrest.

Under the shadow of the genocidal war in Gaza, "Israel" has accelerated its annexation drive in the West Bank. The occupied West Bank has been under IOF occupation since 1967.