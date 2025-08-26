New Iran–Europe Nuclear Talks Amid Snapback Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and the European troika of France, Germany, and Britain will hold a new round of talks in the Swiss city of Geneva, amid the trio’s threat to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism to reinstate the UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that fresh negotiations between representatives of Iran and the E3 will resume on Tuesday.

He said the meeting will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers and political directors.

It follows a call between Iranian FM Araghchi and top diplomats from the EU, France, Britain, and Germany — the European signatories to the 2015 JCPOA, Baghaei said.

The spokesperson said the participants will discuss Iran’s nuclear issue and the lifting of cruel sanctions against Tehran in addition to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the JCPOA.

On August 24, Tasnim news agency quoted an informed source as saying that the Iranian delegation will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

The Iranian foreign minister told Europeans on Friday that Tehran is open to any diplomatic solution that safeguards its national rights, while warning them that triggering the snapback mechanism would carry serious consequences.

The top Iranian negotiator once again emphasized that the European countries lack the legal and moral authority to resort to the mechanism.

Snapback would revive six UN resolutions, reinstating the expired arms embargo on Iran and banning most weapons imports and exports.

It would also impose export controls, travel bans, asset freezes, and other restrictions on individuals, entities, and banks.

Iranian and E3 officials held a three-hour closed-door meeting at Iran’s Consulate in Istanbul on July 25, following similar talks in May.