Iran Vows No Restraint in Future War

By Staff, Agencies

The speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, vowed Tuesday that the Islamic Republic would show no self-restraint in responding to any future war imposed on the country.

He added that Iran’s Armed Forces have prepared “appropriate plans” to deter enemies and prevent further miscalculations.

He cited the Iranian Navy’s recent major drills, codenamed Sustainable Power, as an instance of such preparations, through which the forces sent a “clear message” to all hostile parties.

The message, he added, was that “in any potential renewed warfare, Iran will no longer exercise self-restraint,” and that the country would extend the radius of its response to “other spheres and locations.”

“In case of any [renewed] enemy encroachment, [Iran’s retaliation would cause] warfare to transcend into new regions and areas, such as economic and political spheres.”

Qalibaf hailed the collective response that was served by the country to the unprovoked "Israeli"-American war in June.

He commended the effective cohesion that existed throughout the warfare among the nation, its Armed Forces, and its political structure that neutralized the hostilities.

He especially praised the level of popular solidarity with the nations’ military and official echelons during the war, saying the support managed to scuttle the enemies’ plans for “the country’s disintegration.”

“By backing the military forces and the country’s authorities, the people delivered the greatest blow to the enemies’ designs.”

“This 90-million-strong solid core” staged “Sacred Defense” in the face of the aggression.

The official was echoing the term historically used to describe the country’s defensive and retaliatory operations during the war that was imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the 1980s.

The top legislator, meanwhile, noted how The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei had laid special emphasis during an earlier address on the significance of such unity and its preservation following the war.

During the address, Qalibaf remarked the Leader had stressed the importance of unity among the country’s tripartite legislative, executive, and judicial branches and between those branches and members of the public.