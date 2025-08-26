Brazil Rejects “Israeli” Envoy, Declares Lula “Persona Non Grata” Amid Gaza Genocide Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

Relations between Brazil and the “Israeli” entity have plunged to a new low after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva refused to accept Tel Aviv’s nominee for ambassador. In response, the entity downgraded diplomatic ties and branded Lula “persona non grata”.

On Monday, Lula declined to appoint Gali Dagan, the former envoy to Colombia, leaving the ambassadorial post vacant. According to The Times of “Israel”, the foreign ministry confirmed that ties with Brasilia are now being conducted at a lower level after the request for Dagan’s approval was withdrawn.

The standoff comes against the backdrop of already strained ties, fueled by Brazil’s strong condemnation of “Israel’s” ongoing genocide in Gaza. Last year, Brasilia recalled its ambassador in protest over the mounting civilian death toll and has yet to send a replacement.

The diplomatic rupture deepened after Lula compared “Israel’s” actions in Gaza to Nazi Germany’s atrocities, declaring: “What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war. This is genocide. It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It is a war between a trained military against women and children”.

In retaliation, the “Israeli” entity formally declared Lula “persona non grata” and on Monday reaffirmed that status.

Brazil has also stepped up its international advocacy for Palestine. In July, it announced plans to join South Africa’s genocide case against “Israel” at the International Court of Justice, aligning with its recognition of Palestine within its 1967 borders since 2010.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military continues its assault on Gaza, carrying out relentless air and artillery strikes. Since the campaign began in October 2023, at least 62,744 Palestinians have been martyred in the besieged enclave.