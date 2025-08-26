Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

“Israel” Intensifies Strikes on Southern Syria, One Civilian Killed Near Occupied Golan Heights

folder_openSyria access_time 36 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

At least one civilian was killed after “Israeli” aircraft carried out an attack on a residential neighborhood in Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province, near the occupied Golan Heights.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA], “Israeli” forces struck a home in the village of Turnejeh on Tuesday, killing a young resident. The strike followed earlier reports of an overnight raid in the village of Suwaisa, also in Quneitra.

During the raid, “Israeli” troops fired flare shells into the sky and conducted searches, facing resistance from local residents. Sources said a young man was arrested by the “Israeli” military during the operation.

This latest assault marks the fourth “Israeli” incursion into Quneitra in August. The area lies within the disengagement zone bordering the occupied Golan Heights.

The attacks come against the backdrop of ongoing turmoil in Syria. On December 8, 2024, militant groups led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham toppled the Assad entity in Damascus.

Since then, “Israel” has intensified its airstrikes, targeting military installations, weapons depots, and facilities once controlled by Syria’s former army.

“Israel” has drawn sharp criticism for unilaterally terminating the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and exploiting the country’s instability to attempt a land grab in the Golan area.

The United Nations has condemned these repeated “Israeli” assaults, as well as the ongoing violations in and around the buffer zone established under the disengagement accord.

