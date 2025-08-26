Iran’s Army Hails Government’s Resolve, Stresses Unity Amid External Pressures

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army has praised the current administration for advancing the nation with “firm determination” and “steely will,” emphasizing the trust it enjoys from both the Iranian people and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In a statement issued Tuesday to mark Government Week, the Army honored the sacrifices and service of late President Mohammad-Ali Rajai, Prime Minister Mohammad-Javad Bahonar, and President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The week commemorates the 1981 assassination of Rajai and Bahonar by the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), and more broadly reflects on the role of committed public servants in Iran’s progress.

“These great men worked with faith, honesty, and dedication for the rise of Islamic Iran and became a valuable model of service to the people,” the statement said.

The Army underscored that the government, the people, and the armed forces form an inseparable triad underpinning Iran’s growing strength.

Under the Leader’s guidance, this alliance is presented as key to achieving the country’s strategic objectives and ensuring its independence.

Describing the military as the “capable arm of the Revolution,” the statement stressed its historical and ongoing role in defending national security while aiding in reconstruction and public service.

It also called for greater unity in the face of foreign plots: “Given the conspiracies of the enemies, today more than ever, empathy and solidarity between the people and officials is necessary.”

Government Week serves both as a memorial to fallen leaders and as a reaffirmation of Iran’s path toward development despite internal and external challenges.