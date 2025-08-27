South Korea’s Lee Dodges “Zelensky Moment”

By Staff, Agencies

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung avoided a “Zelensky moment” in his first Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump, as both leaders sidestepped conflict and showed unity despite initial tensions.

The meeting, which had raised alarm in Seoul following Trump’s last high-profile clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ultimately concluded without incident.

South Korean officials had feared a similar ambush, particularly after Trump posted a provocative message on Truth Social just hours before the summit, questioning the political situation in Seoul and referring to it as a possible “Purge or Revolution”.

Despite the tense prelude, the summit proceeded with a display of mutual praise. Trump expressed support for Lee Jae Myung’s DPRK policy and reaffirmed the importance of the South Korea-US alliance.

In return, Lee maintained a calm and diplomatic tone, even referencing Trump’s book The Art of the Deal during a post-summit event, suggesting he anticipated the president’s approach.

“My staff was worried that we might face a Zelensky moment,” Lee said with a laugh. “But I already knew that I would not face that kind of a situation… because I had read President Trump's book”.

Lee’s team said Trump avoided pressing South Korea’s political crisis during private talks after Lee explained a recent raid involved only the Korean side of a joint base amid ongoing investigations.

Despite earlier tensions, Trump downplayed his remarks as a “misunderstanding,” and the Oval Office summit ended with warm gestures—avoiding the public fallout some had feared.

Despite the show of unity, key issues remain unsettled—talks continue over Seoul’s contribution to hosting US troops, and a rushed tariff deal is still unwritten.

South Korea’s requests for permission to reprocess nuclear fuel and revise US shipbuilding laws also went unmentioned during the summit.

Observers noted Trump’s familiar tactic: apply early pressure, then pivot to cooperation—seen by some as a strategy to extract concessions.

Jun Kwang-woo of the Institute for Global Economics noted that Trump likely avoided clashing with Lee to prevent adding strain amid existing tensions with other nations.