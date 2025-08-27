Al-Qassam Unveils Beit Hanoun Ambush on IOF

By Staff, Agencies

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Resistance Movement, released footage on Tuesday showing part of a July 7 ambush in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, carried out as part of its ongoing "David’s Stones" operations.

In a statement accompanying the video, shared on the group’s Telegram channel, A-Qassam said: “Within the series of David’s Stones operations, here is a part of the complex ambush that targeted the enemy in the agricultural area of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza on 07-07-2025. The enemy announced that five were killed and others were wounded.”

At the time, "Israeli" media outlets described the ambush as “extremely dangerous” and one of the most complicated incidents since October 7, 2023.

"Israeli" reports also noted that a senior officer was among those wounded, with the ambush targeting the Nahal Brigade, which had recently taken over military responsibility in northern Gaza.

The IOF confirmed on Saturday that an officer was killed in southern Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, according to "Israeli" media reports. He was named as Lt. Ori Gerlic, 20, a platoon commander in the Kfir Brigade’s "Shimshon Battalion", from "Meitar".

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance continues its operations against the invading "Israeli" forces across multiple fronts, inflicting both human and material losses on the IOF.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that they had targeted two “Israeli” tanks with high-explosive improvised explosive devices [IEDs], east of the al-Rawda site in the southern al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. The Brigades reported that its fighters observed a rescue force arriving at the scene.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades released footage documenting a joint operation with the al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, in which they targeted a gathering of "Israeli" forces and military vehicles with mortar shells in the vicinity of Villas Street, north of Khan Yunis.