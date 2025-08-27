“Israeli” Raids Raise Damascus Death Toll to 5

By Staff, Agencies

Five lost their lives and several wounded, including Syrian Defense officials, after two “Israeli” raids hit Damascus countryside, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports.

The Observatory reported on Tuesday evening that the raids struck the al-Kiswah area near the Suwayda road. Among the wounded were elite forces who had previously served within "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" before joining the ministry.

In a related development, an explosion was reported on Monday in the vicinity of the former Fourth Division Mountains [Moadamieh Mountains] in the Damascus countryside, followed by plumes of smoke. The cause of the blast remains unclear.

These incidents reflect a continued escalation of "Israeli" aggression inside Syrian territory, particularly along the border strip with the occupied Syrian Golan.

Amid these developments, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met with an "Israeli" delegation in Paris — the first official announcement of a meeting between the two sides.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned recent "Israeli" attacks on its territory, following an airstrike that killed a Syrian civilian in the village of Taranja in the northern countryside of Quneitra.

The ministry stated that the aggression also comprised a ground incursion into the town of Suwayda, where the IOF conducted detention campaigns, raided homes, and fired live ammunition. Over 30 military vehicles reportedly took part in the operation.

In its statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry emphasized that "Israel’s" continued illegal presence on the summit of “Mount Hermon” and in the UN-designated buffer zone is a direct violation of international agreements.

"These aggressive practices constitute a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions," the statement read, describing the attacks as a threat to regional peace and security.

On Monday, Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the IOF military incursion in the Beit Jann area of rural Damascus, calling it a "blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity."