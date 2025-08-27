Iran FM: Australia Bowing to ’Israel’ With Envoy Expulsion

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned Australia s decision to expel Tehran's ambassador over allegations of attacks on Jewish sites, describing it as an act of appeasement toward an entity "led by war criminals".

In a post on X on Tuesday, Araghchi rejected Canberra’s allegation, citing Iran’s longstanding protection of its Jewish community.

“Iran is home to among the world’s oldest Jewish communities, including dozens of synagogues. Accusing Iran of attacking such sites in Australia while we do our utmost to protect them in our own country makes zero sense,” he said.

Araghchi said “Iran is paying the price for the Australian people’s support for Palestine”, referring to rising pro–Palestine protests across Australia in the wake of the war in Gaza.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of orchestrating two attacks on Jewish sites in October and December, allegations made without presenting evidence.

Media reports suggested the move could be aimed at countering "Israeli" criticism of Albanese’s government.

Tensions between “Israel” and Australia have already been running high after Canberra announced earlier this month it would join France and other nations in formalizing recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

Netanyahu reacted to that decision, accusing Albanese of “betraying ‘Israel’” and “abandoning Australia’s Jews” and labeling him a “weak politician”.

Araghchi said he was “not in the habit of joining causes with wanted War Criminals, but Netanyahu is right about one thing: Australia’s PM is indeed a ‘weak politician’”.

Issuing a warning to Australia, he added, “Canberra should know better than to attempt to appease a regime led by War Criminals. Doing so will only embolden Netanyahu and his ilk”.

Tehran has vowed reciprocal action in response to Australia’s move.