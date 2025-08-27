Amnesty Calls for Probe into “Israeli” War Crimes in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Amnesty International called for a war crimes investigation into the "Israeli" widespread destruction of civilian property in South Lebanon, including attacks after the ceasefire.

"Where these acts of destruction were committed intentionally or recklessly, they must be investigated as war crimes," Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns.

“'Israel's' extensive and deliberate destruction of civilian property and agricultural land across southern Lebanon must be investigated as war crimes,” Amnesty said in its statement.

Rights group’s Erika Guevara Rosas condemned “Israeli” strikes for rendering areas uninhabitable and destroying lives, while the occupation entity claims it targets only Hezbollah sites despite ongoing attacks after the ceasefire.

“The evidence we have analyzed clearly shows that 'Israeli' troops deliberately left a trail of devastation as they moved through the region. Their blatant disregard for the communities they have destroyed is abhorrent," said Rosas.

Hezbollah respects the ceasefire, but "Israel" violates it with troop holdouts and near-daily bombings in South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Beirut’s southern suburb.

The group reported over 10,000 structures were heavily damaged or destroyed between October and January, during "Israel’s" ground offensive.

It noted that most destruction happened after the November 27 truce, with IOF using explosives and bulldozers to target civilian sites across 24 municipalities.

The rights group used verified videos, photos, and satellite images showing IOF celebrating destruction, much of which violated international law and lacked military necessity.

"The previous use of a civilian building by a party to the conflict does not automatically render it a military objective," Rosas said, adding, “Given the scale of destruction carried out by the 'Israeli' troops, many residents of southern Lebanon have nothing to return to."

“The 'Israeli' authorities must provide prompt, full and adequate reparations to all victims of violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes, both individuals and entire communities These reparations must extend to the families of those harmed by 'Israel’s' unlawful conduct.”

In its recommendations, the global movement maintained that the Lebanese government should immediately explore all possible legal routes, including establishing a domestic reparation mechanism.

All states, according to Amnesty, should immediately suspend all arms transfers and other forms of military assistance to "Israel" due to the significant risk that these weapons could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international law.