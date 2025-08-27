FT: US Signals Willingness to Back NATO-Led Troop Deployment in Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has indicated readiness to support a European-led “security plan” for post-conflict Ukraine, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday citing senior European officials.

Washington reportedly told its European counterparts during multiple rounds of talks that it would be prepared to contribute “strategic enablers” to back a potential EU-led force on the ground.

Four sources briefed on the discussions said possible US assistance could include aircraft, logistics and ground-based radar to support a European-enforced no-fly zone and air defense shield over Ukraine.

France and the UK have spearheaded a coalition of mainly European NATO members seeking to provide security assurances to Kiev amid a decline in direct US engagement.

This group has repeatedly signaled willingness to send a “reassurance force” to Ukraine once hostilities between Moscow and Kiev subside.

Yet, EU officials privately acknowledged that any deployment would be conditional on US backing “to enable, oversee and protect European troops,” the FT noted.

The Pentagon declined to confirm the report, stating the proposals remain “pre-decisional” and referring inquiries to the White House.

On Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington had not yet discussed specifics of Ukraine security guarantees.

“We’ll be involved from the standpoint of backup. We’re going to help them,” he said, while insisting that Europe must assume the lead role.

“Europe is going to give them significant security guarantees – and they should, because they’re right there,” Trump stressed.

Moscow has consistently rejected the prospect of NATO troops being deployed in Ukraine under any circumstances, warning it would trigger a wider confrontation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated the position over the weekend, saying any guarantees “must be subject to consensus” and declaring foreign military intervention “absolutely unacceptable”.