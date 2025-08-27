US Delegation Cancels Tyre, Al-Khiam Tour Amid Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Popular protests in South Lebanon against US policies forced a US delegation on Wednesday to cancel planned visits to the towns of Tyre and Al-Khiam.

Residents of Al-Khiam and other border villages staged demonstrations condemning Washington’s support for "Israeli" aggression and its continued interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

Protesters carried banners rejecting US statements they described as insulting to Lebanon and reaffirmed their commitment to defending national sovereignty.

The demonstrations came a day after US envoy Tom Barrack drew criticism for remarks he made at Baabda Presidential Palace.

At the start of a joint news conference with US envoy Morgan Ortagus at the presidential palace, US representative Barrack lashed out at journalists present, warning them to remain quiet.

The journalists did not respond on the spot, but the Lebanese Press Syndicate swiftly issued a statement denouncing what it described as the “inappropriate treatment” directed toward Lebanese journalists.

Members of the delegation also faced backlash over their comments on Lebanese Resistance movements.

Protesters in Al-Khiam rejected these remarks, insisting that Lebanon’s sovereignty and security must be preserved, and demanding an end to "Israeli" violations and US interference.

A US delegation met Lebanese Army Chief Gen. Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, calling the talks "fruitful" and reaffirming US support for Lebanon’s stability and prosperity.

Barrack said Lebanon will present a plan to disarm Hezbollah by August 31, with "Israel" expected to respond gradually. He claimed, "No one wants internal fighting," aiming to leave the anti-"Israel" party unarmed.

Barrack said the US will stay engaged in Lebanon, proposing a new economic zone and stressing the need to address concerns from "Israel" and Syria. He claimed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa seeks no hostility with Lebanon.

"Israel" has violated the Lebanon ceasefire daily since its implementation last year, occupying parts of South Lebanon and targeting civilians and homes.