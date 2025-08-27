Please Wait...

Iranian Police Eliminate 8 Terrorists Behind Deadly Sistan Attack

folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian police have dealt a major blow to foreign-backed terrorists in Sistan and Baluchestan, killing eight militants involved in a recent deadly assault on law enforcement personnel in the region.

Police spokesman General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said that servicemen from the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran [FARAJA], together with intelligence and security units, carried out a successful operation against the militants on Wednesday and eliminated them all.

According to Montazer al-Mahdi, a considerable amount of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists.

On August 22, five Iranian law enforcement officers were martyred in a terrorist attack on two police patrols in Iranshahr's Daman District. The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility.

The crime followed a July 26 attack by three Jaish al-Adl militants on the Zahedan courthouse, claiming six civilians, including a mother and her infant, and injuring 24 others.

 Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are believed to be linked to foreign intelligence services.

Iran sistan-baluchistan iranian police counterterrorism

