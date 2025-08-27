Second: The brazen and humiliating U.S. diktats—reflected in the statements of the ominous American delegation’s members to the media and in meetings with Lebanese officials, aimed at disarming Hezbollah as a precondition for any purported security or stability—represent a blatant and flagrant renunciation of the agreement brokered by the U.S. and France in October 2024. That agreement clearly stipulated, in its foremost articles, a halt to all hostile actions and an unequivocal cessation of all "Israeli" attacks by land, sea, and air. The U.S. administration, by dispatching its envoys to Beirut—beginning with Ortagus, then Tom Barrack with his successive papers, and later a broader delegation including members of Congress and the administration—has sought to fully wash its hands of its previous commitments and explicit guarantees to pressure "Israel" to cease its daily assaults and withdraw from Lebanese territory. This posture also contradicts the false promises recently made by those same American envoys to Lebanon’s three top officials.