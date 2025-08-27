In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Commenting on the recent events in Lebanon and the visit of the U.S. delegation to Beirut, the Political Aide to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Hajj Hussein al-Khalil, issued the following statement:
First: It has become clear from the successive conduct of the U.S. administration that it seeks to eradicate all the foundations of resilience and defense that Lebanon possesses, and to turn it into an American-"Israeli" colony pushed toward the so-called path of normalization and surrender, culminating in the Abraham Accords. Unfortunately, through U.S. and regional tutelage forces operating openly and covertly in this country, Washington has succeeded in dragging the Lebanese government into making these “grave missteps” as a first step toward a comprehensive path of submission and capitulation.
Second: The brazen and humiliating U.S. diktats—reflected in the statements of the ominous American delegation’s members to the media and in meetings with Lebanese officials, aimed at disarming Hezbollah as a precondition for any purported security or stability—represent a blatant and flagrant renunciation of the agreement brokered by the U.S. and France in October 2024. That agreement clearly stipulated, in its foremost articles, a halt to all hostile actions and an unequivocal cessation of all "Israeli" attacks by land, sea, and air. The U.S. administration, by dispatching its envoys to Beirut—beginning with Ortagus, then Tom Barrack with his successive papers, and later a broader delegation including members of Congress and the administration—has sought to fully wash its hands of its previous commitments and explicit guarantees to pressure "Israel" to cease its daily assaults and withdraw from Lebanese territory. This posture also contradicts the false promises recently made by those same American envoys to Lebanon’s three top officials.
Third: The U.S. push to involve the Lebanese national army in confronting its own people and to sow discord between it and the Resistance is nothing but a vile attempt to destroy two of the country’s main pillars: the army and the Resistance. While we strongly condemn this ignoble endeavor, we once again urge Lebanon’s official authorities to beware of falling into such deadly traps.
Fourth: The claim by some concerned parties in the country—particularly those heading the executive authority—that their actions are merely implementing the Taif Accord is a grave error and a serious misconception they have conveniently invoked now in the presence of the U.S. and regional political onslaught. The Taif Accord explicitly affirmed Lebanon’s right to take all necessary measures to liberate and defend its land, not least through the honorable resistance of its people. This was evident in the ministerial statements of every Lebanese government formed since Taif. Our greatest fear is that the country will be dragged into civil war, which the Taif Accord was designed to bury after long years of suffering by the Lebanese people.
Fifth and finally: In light of current developments, we still hope that those responsible and truly concerned for this country’s independence and security—first and foremost His Excellency the President of the Republic—will work to put an end to this political subservience by the Lebanese government, keep the honorable national institution, the Lebanese Army, away from internal strife that threatens security and stability, and re-evaluate, both in form and substance, the approach toward the agendas brought by international and regional envoys that endanger Lebanon’s security, civil peace, freedom, and sovereignty.
