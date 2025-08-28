Iran Warns Europe: IAEA Cooperation at Risk if ‘Snapback’ Sanctions Triggered

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has warned the UK, France, and Germany that it will cease cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] if they push for the restoration of UN sanctions through the “snapback” mechanism.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi issued the warning on Wednesday after returning from talks in Geneva with European representatives. He stressed that Tehran made it clear: “If they succeed in forcing the restoration of sanctions, then naturally Iran will show the necessary reaction”.

The European trio has accused Iran of diverting its civilian nuclear program toward military purposes, despite the IAEA never presenting any evidence to support the claims.

Their push for “snapback” sanctions comes in spite of their own failures to implement obligations under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Gharibabadi said Iran cautioned the Europeans against “disregarding the goodwill and constructive approach” of Tehran, which has consistently emphasized a diplomatic settlement. Should the sanctions be reinstated, “continuing this interactive process would be meaningless,” he said, adding that Iran would also suspend talks with Europe altogether.

In such a scenario, dialogue would move exclusively to the UN Security Council level. “Europe will in practice sideline itself from the diplomatic track and from dialogue with Iran,” Gharibabadi warned. “The ball is in Europe’s court to either take the path of confrontation or that of engagement and cooperation. Iran is prepared for both scenarios. We hope they will act wisely”.

The Iranian diplomat further argued that the UK, France, and Germany have no legal or moral grounds to invoke “snapback,” given their unilateral reimposition of sanctions that had been lifted under the JCPOA.

He also highlighted efforts by Russia and China to block any activation of the mechanism, noting that both countries submitted a draft resolution to extend UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the JCPOA.