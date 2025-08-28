Please Wait...

Two Children Killed, 17 Injured in Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A gunman opened fire during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, killing two children and wounding 17 others before dying by suicide, police said.

Armed with multiple weapons, 23-year-old Robin Westman shot dozens of rounds through the church windows as nearly 200 children gathered inside.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the attack “absolutely incomprehensible”, describing the wounded as 14 children ages 6–15 and three elderly parishioners.

Investigators are treating the massacre as a domestic terrorism and hate crime case after online videos showed the shooter displaying weapons scrawled with phrases including “Where is your God?” and outlining an attack on the church.

Authorities said no clear motive or personal link to the parish has been established.

Hundreds gathered for a vigil Wednesday evening, where Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Archbishop Bernard Hebda joined mourners in prayer.

President Donald Trump ordered flags at half-staff, and Pope Leo XIV offered condolences from the Vatican, calling the killings “unspeakable”.

 

