Yemeni Army Strikes “Tel Aviv” Airport with New Missile Attack

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said Wednesday that the forces targeted Ben Gurion International Airport in the occupied Palestinian territories with a hypersonic missile.

“The Yemeni armed forces carried out a special military operation and targeted ‘Tel Aviv’ Airport in the occupied Jaffa region with a ‘Palestine 2’ hypersonic missile,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This operation was successful, causing millions of Zionist settlers to shelters and a halt to the airport’s operations,” the spokesman added.

“The operation was carried out in reaction to the oppression of the Palestinian people and in honor of their fighters, and in response to the genocide and starvation crimes committed by the enemy in Gaza,” it also said.

He also said that Global recognition of the extent of hunger, siege, and aggression being inflicted on our brothers in Gaza places puts the responsibility on the shoulders of the entire Arab and Islamic community.

“The Arab and Islamic community is religiously, humanly and morally obligated to take action to end hunger, lift the siege and stop the aggression against Gaza,” the Yemeni military spokesman concluded.