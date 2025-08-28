MP Raad: No Monopoly on Weapons without Sovereignty, The Martyrs’ Blood Guides Resilience

By Staff

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, hailed the sacrifices of resistance people, saying:

“You have faced the Zionist aggression, you stood firm, sacrificed, and presented martyrs and wounded. You have taught the peoples of the world how to protect homelands, preserve rights and values, and how to achieve the true meaning of life, freedom, sovereignty, and dignity. With these virtues, we take pride and honor, and we are an adornment to the path of our Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] and his pure family, leaders towards victory, dignity, and success in this world and the Hereafter.”

Sponsoring the graduation ceremony of students from the Martyr Ahmad Salloum Secondary School in the city of Nabatieh, Raad stated:

He added that the blood of the martyrs always bears witness to this truth-the blood of martyr Dr. Ahmad Kahil in Nabatieh, martyr Sadiq Issa Ismail, martyr Mohammad Jaber, martyr Ahmad Salloum, and the rest of our martyrs who chose the path of resistance and endured immense sacrifices. They gave money, blood, and souls so that our country remains free and dignified, rejecting occupation, tutelage, tyranny, and the infringement of rights.

He confirmed that “our regions have been targeted, our leaders subjected to conspiracies, and efforts have been made to weaken our role and divert us from our correct choices.”

“As we approach the anniversary of the abduction of Imam Leader Sayyed Moussa al-Sadr and his two companions on August 31, this crime still stands as a testament to the scale of the conspiracy to silence the voice of truth and resistance. We also approach the anniversary of the martyrdom of an exceptional leader, the Master of Resistance and the pride of Lebanon and the nation, the late Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may God have mercy on him], alongside his companion, the martyr leader Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and a group of our courageous leaders and fighters. Their blood remains a beacon that guides and illuminates the path of resilience,” Hezbollah top figure underscored.

MP Raad went on to say, "Despite all attempts to sow frustration and despair, we say to the enemies: By God, you will never erase our memory, nor will you extinguish our spirit. Your opinions are refuted, your unity is scattered, and we will remain your adversaries until a day comes when God will judge between us and you, and He is the best of judges."

He further emphasized that those raising the slogan of "Monopoly on weapons in the hands of the state" while sovereignty is violated and occupation persists are engaging in hypocrisy and deception in favor of subjugation projects.

“Sovereignty is a fundamental condition for any slogan or stance. The government decision made in early August is a grave error, committed with premeditated intent, let them bear witness that I was the first to throw. However, this throw will blemish the history of its proponents and their applauders. We are certain that what benefits the people remains on earth, while the foam will dissipate, and indeed, God gives respite but does not neglect,” Raad concluded.