Authorities: Russian Oil Supply to EU Restored After Ukrainian Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Authorities in Hungary and Slovakia have confirmed that Russian oil deliveries through the crucial Druzhba pipeline have resumed after being disrupted by Ukrainian strikes.

The pipeline has been hit several times in recent weeks, prompting strong reactions from both Bratislava and Budapest, who have criticized Kiev. Moscow has condemned the attacks, labeling them as “terrorism”.

The successful repair was confirmed by Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova on Wednesday. “I hope that the operation remains stable and that there will be no more attacks on energy infrastructure,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Hungarian oil group MOL, which operates refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, confirmed that crude was arriving in both countries, though it gave no details about volumes or schedules.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto earlier said that while the pipeline had sustained “severe damage” from Ukraine’s latest missile and drone strike, he was informed by Moscow that “a temporary solution was found, so oil deliveries to Hungary can resume tomorrow in test mode at lower volumes”.

Both Hungary and Slovakia – which have been frequent critics of the EU support for Kiev – have denounced the Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, which spans more than 4,000 kilometers and is a critical energy lifeline for both countries.

In this vein, Szijjarto said the raids jeopardize Hungary’s energy security and that it was “outrageous that some Hungarian politicians and media defend the Ukrainians who attacked the pipeline, and the European Commission keeps on claiming there is ‘no supply risk’.”

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said that the strikes not only ran directly against his country’s interests but also harmed Ukraine itself, as Kiev is dependent on diesel fuel supply from Slovakia.

According to a letter shared by Hungarian officials, US President Donald Trump said he was also “very angry” about the attacks.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the assaults on energy infrastructure “are classified as terrorist acts,” adding that “all strikes on civilian infrastructure, especially energy facilities, should be condemned by everyone”.