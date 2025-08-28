Putin, Kim to Join Xi at ’Victory Day’ Military Parade in China

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a major military parade in Beijing next week, joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in what is being cast as a symbolic display of defiance against mounting Western pressure.

The event, scheduled for September 3 to mark Japan’s formal surrender in World War II, will bring together 26 foreign heads of state and government.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, no Western leaders will attend, with the sole exception of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, representing an EU member state.

Other attendees will include Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Iranian President Masoud Pezashkian, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

The United Nations will be represented by Under Secretary General Li Junhua, a veteran Chinese diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Italy, San Marino, and Myanmar.

The parade will see Xi review tens of thousands of troops at Tiananmen Square, joined by foreign dignitaries and senior Communist Party leaders.

The display, one of China’s largest in years, will showcase the country’s growing military power, with advanced fighter jets, missile defense systems, and even hypersonic weapons expected to be unveiled.

The presence of Putin and Kim, alongside other allies such as Iran and Belarus, underscores Beijing’s effort to highlight a bloc of states resisting Western dominance.

The show of force is likely to be interpreted as both a commemoration of wartime victory and a carefully staged signal of emerging geopolitical alignments.