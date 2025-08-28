Iran Busts Jaish Ul-Adl Explosives Workshop, Thwarts Bombing Plot

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian police announced they raided a workshop used by the terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl to manufacture explosive belts and hand grenades, seizing a quantity of weapons and ammunition from the group's warehouses in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province on Thursday.

The police command stated that the terrorist cell had intended to attack economic infrastructure and carry out bombings in crowded areas to sow chaos across Iran.

Just days ago, according to a report from the Iranian Fars news agency, the intelligence department in the Sistan and Baluchistan province announced it had thwarted one of the largest terrorist plots in eastern Iran by uncovering a cell that was planning a major attack on a vital center.

Sistan and Baluchestan remains a hotspot for militant activity, with multiple attacks targeting both civilians and security forces.

The province has witnessed repeated infiltration attempts by groups like Jaish ul-Adl, which Iranian authorities accuse of acting as a proxy for foreign powers, particularly the United States and "Israel".