Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran Busts Jaish Ul-Adl Explosives Workshop, Thwarts Bombing Plot

Iran Busts Jaish Ul-Adl Explosives Workshop, Thwarts Bombing Plot
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian police announced they raided a workshop used by the terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl to manufacture explosive belts and hand grenades, seizing a quantity of weapons and ammunition from the group's warehouses in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province on Thursday.

The police command stated that the terrorist cell had intended to attack economic infrastructure and carry out bombings in crowded areas to sow chaos across Iran.

Just days ago, according to a report from the Iranian Fars news agency, the intelligence department in the Sistan and Baluchistan province announced it had thwarted one of the largest terrorist plots in eastern Iran by uncovering a cell that was planning a major attack on a vital center.

Sistan and Baluchestan remains a hotspot for militant activity, with multiple attacks targeting both civilians and security forces.

The province has witnessed repeated infiltration attempts by groups like Jaish ul-Adl, which Iranian authorities accuse of acting as a proxy for foreign powers, particularly the United States and "Israel".

Iran sistan-baluchistan iranian police counterterrorism

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Busts Jaish Ul-Adl Explosives Workshop, Thwarts Bombing Plot

Iran Busts Jaish Ul-Adl Explosives Workshop, Thwarts Bombing Plot

one hour ago
Iran Links IAEA Cooperation to Parliament, SNSC Approval: AEOI Chief

Iran Links IAEA Cooperation to Parliament, SNSC Approval: AEOI Chief

3 hours ago
Iran Warns Europe: IAEA Cooperation at Risk if ‘Snapback’ Sanctions Triggered

Iran Warns Europe: IAEA Cooperation at Risk if ‘Snapback’ Sanctions Triggered

10 hours ago
Iranian Police Eliminate 8 Terrorists Behind Deadly Sistan Attack

Iranian Police Eliminate 8 Terrorists Behind Deadly Sistan Attack

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 28-08-2025 Hour: 06:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot