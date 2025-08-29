Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Missile Upgrade Shakes ’Israel’

Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, revealed a major missile breakthrough that shook the "Israeli" enemy, announcing the development of cluster warheads for the Palestine-2 missiles during his weekly address on Thursday.

In a televised address on the latest developments in the "Israeli" war on Gaza and regional dynamics, Sayyed Al-Houthi explained that these newly developed warheads “split into several warheads,” describing the achievement as “a very important qualitative success that has worried the occupation.”

He further revealed that “operations from Yemen’s front against the 'Israeli' occupation continued this week, using hypersonic missiles and drones, targeting 'Yafa' and 'Askalan'.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined that the strikes triggered “sirens in more than 200 locations inside the occupied territories, sending millions of settlers into shelters and suspending air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport.”

Commenting on the "Israeli" occupation’s recent strikes on Yemen, Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that “targeting the oil company’s station and the electricity stations is a failed aggression.”

He added that the occupation “attacks facilities that serve the entire people to say, 'I am targeting you all without distinction'.”

Despite the aggression, he insisted that Yemen’s stance remains firm: “Our position continues officially and popularly, along its path of doing what is stronger and greater, of further developing our military capabilities, and of supporting the Palestinian people with full determination.”

Turning to the war on Gaza, Sayyed Al-Houthi condemned the “Israeli” attack on Nasser Medical Complex, saying it targeted “ambulance crews, rescue workers, and journalists, with a barbaric criminal tactic.” He accused the occupation of persisting with “death trap tactics in partnership with the United States, aimed at genocide, in full disregard for human life and sanctities.”

He warned that “the occupation continues its crime of the century because it feels reassured by some Arab regimes, receiving encouragement, support, and backing.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi further cautioned that “the biggest factor emboldening it to target al-Aqsa Mosque is Arab complacency and collusion.”

He added that the "Israeli" occupation “labels all its crimes with humanitarian titles,” citing “the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” as an example of “covering up crime and aggression.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi highlighted the impact of Palestinian resistance operations, noting that “the operations carried out by al-Qassam Brigades during the aggression had a major impact on the enemy,” while also emphasizing that “the actions of al-Quds Brigades and other factions’ brigades are significant and great as well.”

On Lebanon and Syria, Sayyed al-Houthi said that “the occupation wants both countries to play a role according to a model whose function is to receive 'Israeli' and American dictates.”

He warned that in Lebanon “the government is serving the 'Israeli' enemy,” adding that “the Lebanese government and some Arab regimes adopt the disarmament of the resistance, while the 'Israeli' plan itself is targeting it; this is foolishness and moral collapse.”

Addressing Syria, he warned that “the 'Israeli' enemy acts on the basis of full violation and seeks to strengthen its control over water resources in southern Syria,” stressing that “a sip of water in Syria could become a tool for subjugating the people, enslaving them, and forcing them to submit to 'Israeli' dictates.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi concluded that “American activity in Syria coincides with 'Israeli' activity, as they are two sides of the same coin.”