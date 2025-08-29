LA Commander: To Resign Rather than Allowing Lebanese Blood to Be Shed By Army

By Staff

Lebanese Al-Akhbar daily revealed on Friday that informed sources mentioned that Lebanese Army Commander General Rudolph Haikal is deeply disturbed by what he heard from the recent visiting US delegation and the pressures being applied, conveyed to “those concerned” that he would rather resign from leading the military institution than allow Lebanese blood to be shed at the hands of the army.

According to Al-Akhbar, key authorities involved in the file were assured that the army’s leadership, from the chiefs of staff, intelligence, and national security, to regional and battalion commanders, expressed their firm rejection of any operational plan for disarmament tied to a list of targets or a set timetable.

The daily further quoted informed sources unveiling a truly disturbing proposition: “After the Lebanese national army made clear, from a purely technical standpoint, that it had no capacity to carry out a large-scale resistance disarmament plan, the rogue Americans offered to supply the army with intelligence on Hezbollah sites.

It also underscored that some members of the delegation went so far as to suggest “Israeli” intelligence support, with “Israeli” drones accompanying the army to pinpoint targets for raids.