Yemeni Ansarullah Vows Response To “Israel’s” Failed Strikes on Sana’a

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has unleashed a wave of major airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, pounding densely populated neighborhoods and key infrastructure — from oil facilities and power plants to military sites and the presidential palace area.

Photos circulating on social media depicted vast plumes of thick black smoke billowing over the city following the heavy bombardment. Eyewitnesses reported at least 10 consecutive explosions rattling the capital.

"Israel’s" Channel 14 described the strikes as “large-scale” operations aimed at senior Yemeni leadership, claiming the military campaign was a targeted effort against key figures within Yemen’s Ansarullah movement.

"Israeli" warships reportedly participated in the attacks, marking a notable expansion in the military aggression.

However, Yemeni sources, including Ansarullah official Nasr Al-Din Amer, refuted claims that senior leaders were targeted, calling the reports “baseless” and asserting the attacks “failed.”

Amer pledged continued Yemeni military operations in support of the Palestinian cause.

“The reports about targeting leaders in Sana’a are baseless,” Amer said in a statement, emphasizing Yemen’s ongoing commitment to supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

Following the airstrikes, the "Israeli" occupation forces issued a brief statement claiming responsibility for targeting “military installations” in Sana’a, citing a recent missile launch from Yemen toward "Israeli"-occupied territories that was intercepted and destroyed mid-air.

In response to the escalating aggression, Mahdi Al-Mashat, chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, expressed solidarity with the Yemeni people and armed forces.

Addressing the deployment of American military forces in the region, Al-Mashat said, “Whenever you hear that the American enemy, with its mad government, has deployed forces, remain calm; for this means that its weapons have failed.”

He said the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman lost command and control capabilities early in the war and was rendered ineffective, forcing the United States to bring in additional equipment and weaponry to maintain pressure on Yemen.

Al-Mashat reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, stating, “Our stance in support of our brothers in Gaza is firm and unwavering. We will never retreat from our principled, moral, Islamic, and humanitarian position until the aggression against Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted.”