Germany Moves Toward Voluntary Teen Military Service Amid Defense Buildup

By Staff, Agencies

Germany’s cabinet has approved a draft law that introduces voluntary military service for teenagers, signaling a broader push to expand and modernize the country's armed forces.

The move is part of a long-term plan to make Germany’s military—the Bundeswehr—the most powerful conventional army in Europe by 2031, according to Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

In a recent speech, Merz reaffirmed his commitment to bolstering Germany’s defense capabilities, just days after the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier previously indicated that relying on volunteers alone may not be sufficient to meet the country’s military goals.

During a closed-door session in a secure bunker at the Defense Ministry, the cabinet approved a program aimed at recruiting up to 40,000 young people annually by the end of the decade. Starting in January 2026, all 18-year-old males will be required to fill out a questionnaire assessing their fitness and willingness to serve; participation will be optional for women. Selected applicants will undergo at least six months of basic training. The first intake is capped at 20,000 due to logistical limits, but numbers are expected to grow over time.

The legislation also lays the groundwork for potentially reintroducing universal conscription, which was suspended in 2011. However, critics argue that if the voluntary model falls short, a return to mandatory service should be automatic. The bill must still pass through the Bundestag, and some lawmakers say major revisions will be necessary before that happens.

Germany has significantly increased its defense spending since the Ukraine conflict intensified in 2022. It is now the second-largest supplier of military aid to Kiev, after the US. German-made Leopard tanks were used by Ukrainian forces during a cross-border operation in Russia’s Kursk Region, the historical site of World War II’s largest tank battle.

The militarization has drawn strong criticism from Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Germany is becoming directly involved in the conflict, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the country is becoming “dangerous again,” following remarks by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that German troops are prepared to use force against Russia if deterrence fails.