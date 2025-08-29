Iran Moves to Exit NPT with Emergency Parliament Bill

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament has submitted an emergency bill to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] after the E3 — France, Germany, and the UK —triggered the snapback sanctions mechanism.

Hossein-Ali Haji-Deligani, Deputy Chairman of the Article 90 Committee of Iran’s Parliament, confirmed that the bill will be uploaded to the parliamentary system on the following day and subsequently reviewed in an open session.

“As we had previously stated, these countries were already implementing the consequences of the snapback mechanism, including sanctions against us. There is nothing new in this.” Haji-Deligani said.

He further stated that the steps taken were “the most minimal response by Parliament to the recent action of the European countries, and further regret-inducing measures are also on the agenda.”

The bill reflects Tehran’s frustration with Western non-compliance, with MP Haji-Deligani stressing Parliament’s resolve for a firm, deterrent response.

The lawmaker said the snapback only restores old sanctions without changes, but Iran’s response will be strategic and assertive.

Criticizing continued dialogue with Western countries, Haji-Deligani asserted, “Given what these three countries have done, negotiations with them are now meaningless. Dialogue will only embolden them."

“We witnessed that during negotiations with the arrogant US, a brutal war was launched against our country by Israel, and the US bombed our peaceful nuclear sites,” he added.

“Our people clearly know that talks with these countries have brought nothing but more pressure.

Therefore, all dialogue must be suspended until these countries abandon their double standards.”

The emergency bill marks a turning point in Iran-E3 talks and signals a major shift in Tehran’s nuclear policy, with potential regional and diplomatic repercussions.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday that France, Britain, and Germany have officially triggered the UN "snapback" sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the move as "illegal and unjustified," warning Tehran will respond to protect its national interests.

In a call with his E3 counterparts, Araghchi urged them to reverse the decision, warning it could cost the E3 their role in future nuclear talks.

The E3’s move followed a second round of last-ditch talks in Geneva just days before the October snapback deadline.

The talks collapsed without "tangible commitments," prompting the E3 to act, citing Tehran’s breaches—despite their own failures to uphold JCPOA after the US left in 2018.