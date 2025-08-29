“Israel” Blacklisted from UK Arms Showcase

By Staff, Agencies

The UK government has barred "Israeli" officials from attending one of the world’s largest military exhibitions in London, citing growing criticism of "Israel’s" war on Gaza, Politico reported.

"Israel’s" Ministry of Security has traditionally maintained a strong presence at the Defense and Security Equipment International [DSEI] exhibition, a biennial showcase of military technology and weapons systems.

However, a UK government spokesperson confirmed that no official "Israeli" delegation would be invited this year.

While "Israeli" arms manufacturers will still be allowed to participate, Whitehall officials acknowledged that their presence is expected to trigger significant protests.

A UK government spokesperson told Politico that "Israel's" decision to further escalate aggression on Gaza is wrong. “As a result, we can confirm that no 'Israeli' delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025," he said.

The spokesperson added that London continues to push for a political settlement, “There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the captives and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

The move underscores Britain’s increasing pressure on Netanyahu to change course and agree to a ceasefire, the report added. In recent months, London has suspended trade negotiations with "Israel" and pledged to recognize Palestinian statehood should the current war continue.

It remains unclear whether "Israel" will retain a dedicated pavilion at DSEI, which typically hosts a combination of delegations and private firms.

It is worth noting that DSEI is organized by Clarion Defense and Security Limited, with substantial support from the UK government and armed forces.

The decision follows controversy at the Paris Air Show in June, where "Israeli" firms were instructed to remove specific weapons from display, a directive they refused to follow.

Sources said "Israeli" officials were notified in advance, adding the ban may be lifted if "Israel" shows clear commitment to international humanitarian law in the occupied Palestinian territories.